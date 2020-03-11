|
|
William Taliaferro
William Rodes Taliaferro, 68, of Booneville passed from this life on Monday, March 9, 2020, in Booneville. He was born Oct. 15, 1951, in Lexington, Ky., to Robert and Mary Rodes Taliaferro Jr. He was a retired oilfield worker. He enjoyed swimming, walking, reading, going to the library and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
He was preceded in death by parents, before mentioned.
He is survived by his wife, Ann of the home; a daughter, Sally Dunn (Shannon) of Heavener; two stepdaughters, Amanda Franklin (Brandon) and Bonni Earls (Dan), both of Booneville; a stepson, Douglas Stone of Lima, Ohio; a sister, Sally Taliaferro of New Mexico; a brother, Ryland Taliaferro of Fort Wayne, Ind.; 11 grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13 at First United Pentecostal Church in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Mar. 12, 2020