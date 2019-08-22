|
Willie Crawley-Crews
Willie Faye Crawley-Crews, 82, of Rogers, formerly of Booneville, passed from this life Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at her home. She was born Feb. 5, 1937, in Nashville, Ark., to the late J.K. and Francis Ruth (Wood) McLarty. She was a retired high school teacher, teaching at Lake Village and Booneville Schools.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Vernon "Bud" Crawley and Quintus Crews; and an infant daughter, Wendy Crawley.
She is survived by one daughter, Candy Haller of Rogers; one brother, James McLarty (Mary) of Collierville, Tenn.; one grandson, Michael Haller (Megan); five great-grandchildren, Crawley, Mageigh, Rowgan, Emersyn and Jack; one nephew, John McLarty; a niece, Joan McLarty; her loving dog, Mac; along with other relatives and friends.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Booneville Democrat on Aug. 28, 2019