Booneville Funeral Service
1811 East Main Street
Booneville, AR 72927
479-675-3392
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Booneville Funeral Service Chapel
1811 East Main Street
Booneville, AR
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Booneville Funeral Service Chapel
1811 East Main Street
Booneville, AR
View Map
Burial
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
National Cemetery
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Willie Hobbs


1932 - 2019
Willie Hobbs Obituary
Willie Hobbs
Willie "Buck" Lee Hobbs, 87, of Booneville passed away July 1, 2019, at his home. Buck was born March 24, 1932, in Taneyville, Mo., to his parents, the late Elmer and Ruby Hobbs. He was a veteran of the Korean War. Buck was a farmer in both Yell and Logan Counties, raising cattle, hogs and chickens. He was known as being tougher than boot leather and a hard worker. He loved working the land and spending time with his family and his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Cleta Ruth (Nixon) Hobbs; two sons, Graylin (Debra) Hobbs of Fort Smith and Shawn (Cruz) Hobbs of Poteau; six grandchildren, Trista Osborn, T.J. Osborn, Latisha Spicer, Parker Todd, Catherine Hobbs and Erik Hobbs; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Garnet (Ted) Vanatta of Yuma, Ariz.; and two brothers, Charles (Henrietta) Hobbs of Mesa, Ariz. and Tony (Nelly) Hobbs of Austin, Texas.
Funeral service was held Friday, July 5, 2019, at Booneville Funeral Service Chapel with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Booneville Funeral Service.
Pallbearers were Kaedon Trejo, Erik Hobbs, Mike Phillips, Tommy Dale Lane, Kenny Lane and Jarrod Bland.
Honorary pallbearers were Nicholas Spicer and Aiden Akers.
Memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Published in Booneville Democrat on July 10, 2019
