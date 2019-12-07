|
Aaron Joseph Imhoff
Aaron Joseph Imhoff, 27, of Blackwater passed away Monday December 2, 2019.
Visitation for Aaron will be Thursday, December 5, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pilot Grove from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. with Rosary beginning at 4:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. with Father Kane officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Aaron Joseph Imhoff was born February 1, 1992, the son of Roger and Stephanie Imhoff. Aaron graduated from Pilot Grove High School in 2010. He married Lindsey Waibel on June 3, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pilot Grove. They welcomed their son Waylon Joseph on May 25, 2018. Aaron loved life, he farmed and took care of the cows. He loved hanging with friends, hunting and fishing. He worked at the Pilot Grove Co-op. He was an active member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Aaron was a proud husband and father; he adored their little family. He loved to take Waylon on ranger rides and hang out with his little buddy.
Aaron is preceded in death by grandfathers John Imhoff Sr. and Harold Wirths. He is survived by parents Roger and Stephanie Imhoff of Blackwater, wife Lindsey Imhoff of Blackwater, son Waylon Joseph Imhoff, brother Jacob Imhoff of Pilot Grove, in-laws Jim and Janet Waibel of Boonville, grandmothers Dorothy Imhoff of Blackwater, and Marilyn Wirths of Pilot Grove, and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Friends.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News on Dec. 7, 2019