Service Information Howard Funeral Home 1397 W Ashley Rd Boonville , MO 65233 (660)-882-3381

Agnes Marie Rude, 94, passed away Friday May 3, 2019 at Pinnacle Regional Hospital.

Visitation for Agnes will be held at Howard Funeral Home Wednesday May 8, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. with rosary beginning at 5:45 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church Thursday May 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Father Bill Peckman officiating. Burial will follow service in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Pilot Grove.

Agnes Marie Rude was born October 30, 1924, the daughter of Raymond Kempf and Ida Newman. She married Billy J. Rude at St. Joseph Church in Pilot Grove. Agnes and Billy were the best partners in life, they were committed to one another. They traveled all over together, anytime, anywhere. She retired from Montgomery Ward and began her golden years. She enjoyed quilting; the quilts were beautiful. She was an active member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and participated in helping with the funeral dinners. She not only helped with the church but was the Knights of Columbus Bingo book keeper. She was always willing to help.

Agnes was preceded in death by her parents Raymond Kempf and Ida Newman Kempf, husband, Billy, sister Catherine Wessing, and brother Virgil Kempf. She is survived by her brother Donald (Virginia) Kempf of Independence, Missouri, sisters Lucille Stone of Boonville, Missouri, Jeanette (Dennis) Crump of Boonville, Missouri, Judy McKerlie of Texarkana, Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions are suggested to SS. Peter and Paul Church. Online condolences may be left at:

