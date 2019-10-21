Home

Albert Evans Boone

Albert Evans Boone, 102, of Lee's Summit, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Addington Place Assisted Living. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Boonville, Mo.

Albert was born in Boonville the son of Joseph Charles Boone and Matilda (Woodhouse) Boone. He entered the U.S. Army in 1940, he earned five bronze stars during his service in Europe. Upon returning from service he married Constance Link on August 2, 1947. That was the same year he joined the U. S. Air Force. He served in the Air Force Reserves until his retirement in 1977. He was truly a gentleman, polite, quick with a smile and kind to all those he met.

Albert is survived by two daughters: Catherine Tuley of California; Susan (Gary) Guental of Lake Winnebago, Mo.; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife: Constance in 1993; three siblings and one granddaughter.

The family is being served by William Wood Funeral Home.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 30, 2019
