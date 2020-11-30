Albert Leo Imhoff, 92, of Boonville passed away peacefully Saturday November 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
Visitation for Albert will be Wednesday, December 2 at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M., with Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 A.M., with Fr. Bill Peckman officiating. Burial will follow in the S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery with full military honors.
Albert Leo Imhoff was born October 10, 1928 in Pilot Grove, MO., the son of Leo and Isabel (Smith) Imhoff. Albert graduated Pilot Grove High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1950 to 1955 during the Korean Conflict. Albert married Patricia Lorraine Gipson on October 20, 1954 in Woodstock, Illinois. He was employed at the Boonville Post office for 25 and a half years and enjoyed farming. He was a member of S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Albert was a family man and enjoyed traveling with his children and grandchildren.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Isabel, brother, Robert Imhoff and granddaughter, Elizabeth Bruce. He is survived by his wife Patricia of the home, Sons; Russell (Cheryl), Tony (Michele), Philip (Lori) and Danny Joe (Deana) all of Boonville and daughter, Ruth Ann (Charlie) Bruce of Kansas City, MO. Also surviving are his brothers, James and Leonard of Boonville and sisters, Doris Stoecklein of Boonville, Bertha Johnston of Columbia, Pearl Holiday of Boonville and Martha Gundy of Silbey, MO. He will be missed by his 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
