Alicia Leigh Meyer, 32, formerly of Boonville, passed away on June 4, 2019, when the car she was riding in was swept away by flood waters.
Alicia was born October 4, 1986 in Bethesda, MD, to Michael and the late Kathryn (Kitty) Petersen Meyer. She was preceded in death by her mother and uncles Frank Eggers and Michael Petersen, both of Rochester, MN. She is survived by her father and stepmother Fannie, of Independence; grandparents Donna Meyer Bodamer of Independence, and Joseph and Catherine Petersen of Joppa, MD and Rochester, MN respectively; by brothers Joseph and Adam Meyer of Columbia and Durant, OK respectively and stepsisters Savannah Wyatt of Meadowview, VA and Susannah Arnold of Glade Springs, VA; and by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and grieving friends.
Alicia is best remembered as the pretty, intelligent, talented and active girl who suffered a post-operative stroke weeks before her 16th birthday. That stroke left her a wheelchair-bound quadriplegic. Despite her physical handicap, Alicia graduated from Boonville High School in 2005, and from Central Methodist University in 2009, with degrees in criminal justice and political science. After graduation she became active in several groups advocating the rights and advancement of persons with handicaps, including serving as President of the Boonslick chapter of People First, a national disability advocacy organization.
Memorial services for Alicia will be held on Saturday, July 13, at 2 p.m., at the Boonville First Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the family for distribution of Alicia's many favored charities, including Make A Wish, the National Institute of Brain and Spinal Cord Injuries, and the Alliance of People With Disabilities.
Arrangements are under the direction of William Wood Funeral Home, Boonville.
Published in Boonville Daily News from July 10 to July 12, 2019