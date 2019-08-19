|
Alice Pauline Barlow Larm, born to a dairy farmer and is wife, Ernest and Margaret Sloane Barlow on March 18, 1924, She grew up with six sisters; Mary, Martha, Dorothy, Sarah Jane Ernestine and a baby brother Bill. She attended Mt. Sinai country school and later Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School.
On August 28, 1944, Allie married the love of her life, Louis Larm and they received five gifts, Roger Louis, David Keith, Robert Douglas, Susan Gayle and Veronica Ann. They lived many happy years together until he passed in 1985. She never wanted or looked at another, and said there was "only one Louie".
Allie worked her whole life as a nurse's aid and most of that time at Cooper County Hospital. She developed many strong bonds with other nurses, doctors and paramedics. The night shift was her 'cup of tea' and as we have all heard, she "did it my way".
Known as a mother, grandma and Gaga, her family grew from five kids, to their spouses, 10 grandkids, 14 great-grandkids and two great-great grandkids. Totally devoted to family, Allie always put family first and loved unconditionally.
In addition to her family, Allie loved working, embroidering, watching soap operas, baking angel food cakes, watching birds and spending time with her grandchildren.
It wasn't until the last fifteen years of her life that she suffered health setbacks and had to retire from the hospital. After each one, she would amaze and come back stronger that before. Whether it was heart surgery, broken hip, stroke, cancer and several mini strokes you couldn't keep a good lady down.
On the morning of August 16, 2019, God called her home. She accepted the invitation this time and reading her prayer book religiously, paid off, she is dancing with angels and reunited with her loved ones. In the words of her beloved Lawrence Welk, and now til we meet again Adios, Au Revior, Auf Wiedersehn.
Visitation for Alice Larm will be Tuesday August 20th from 6-8 P.M. at Howard Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 A.M. Wednesday August 21st at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Fr. Bill Peckman officiating. Burial will follow in the S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to: S.S. Peter and Paul Church or School. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com
Published in Boonville Daily News on Aug. 19, 2019