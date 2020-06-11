Alta Gene (Hutchison) Chipley, 89 years old, of Boonville, Missouri died Monday, June 8, 2020.
Alta was born May 18, 1931 near Fortuna, Missouri to Edgar "Cap" and Josephine "Josie" Hutchison. She married Billy John Chipley on August 3, 1951 at the Versailles Christian Church. After graduating from Versailles High School, Alta was employed in the office of Primo Pants Company. In 1964, with her husband's transfer, they moved to Boonville, Missouri. She worked as a program clerk at the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service office until her retirement. And at one time, she claimed to know every farmer in Cooper County by their first name.
As a longtime member of Nelson Memorial United Methodist Church, Alta taught Sunday and Bible School, participated in the women's Circle, kept the financial records, and enjoyed the fellowship of so many wonderful friends.
Alta was a 4H leader teaching others the basics of sewing and baking. After her daughters left home, she took up quilting and pieced at least 100 quilts, donating many to friends, family, and good causes.
As an active member of the Cooper County Historical Society, Alta spent countless hours advocating for the restoration of the Katy Bridge and helping others with genealogy research. She was also active in the New Lebanon Preservation Society.
Alta spent many fun-filled hours down at "the farm" teaching her grandchildren to pick berries, fish, skip rocks, and appreciate nature. So even tempered, she saw the good in everyone. She lived a long wonderful life and is greatly loved.
Alta is survived by her husband, John, and two daughters, Jill (Jim) Quigley of Lenexa, KS and Mary (Rob) Stoecklein of St. Charles, MO. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Matt (Kim) Quigley of Chicago, IL; Andrew (Moana) Quigley of Santa Monica, CA; Joe (Jen) Stoecklein of Ballwin, MO; Emily (Ty) Huckaby of Golden, CO; Anna (Patrick) Lau of London, England and three great-grandchildren: Caleb and Zoe Quigley and Jack Stoecklein. Alta is also survived by two sisters: Velma Jones of Lenexa, KS and Betty (Aubrey) Huffman of Versailles, MO and one brother: Dave Hutchison of Boonville, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, Richard, Leo, Elvin, W.D. "Dub" and Jim and one sister, Donna Slagle.
Due to the covid-19 pandemic, services will be limited to a graveside service at Versailles Cemetery in Versailles, MO at 2:30pm Saturday, June 13th. While open to all who wish to attend, social distancing guidelines will apply. A celebration of Alta's life is planned when conditions allow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Nelson Memorial United Methodist Church (407 E. Spring Street, Boonville, MO 65233) or Cooper County Historical Society (111 Roe Street, Pilot Grove, MO 65276).
Published in Boonville Daily News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 18, 2020.