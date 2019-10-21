|
Angeline Frances Richerson, age 92 of Pilot Grove, Missouri passed away very peacefully Sunday afternoon, October 20, 2019 with her large, loving family by her side.
Angeline was born July 17, 1927 in Glasgow, Missouri. She was one of ten children born to John William and Johanna Cecelia Weber.
During WWII, Angeline and Loal Harold Richerson were pen pals and after the war, they became husband and wife. They were married in 1946 in
Boonville where they made their home. In their early years together they moved to Kansas City, then Waverly, back to Boonville and finally moved to Pilot Grove in 1964, where they made their long-term residence. They were married 58 years when Loal passed away in 2004. Their union was blessed with four sons and a daughter.
Angeline was a member of the Altar Society, American Legion Auxiliary, D of I of Boonville and a devoted member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pilot Grove.
This lovely lady, in every sense of the word, would have claimed her greatest achievement to be her family. She was patient to a fault, loved flowers, and was passionate about her grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchild and above all, her faith.
Those preceding Angeline in death are her parents; her husband; brothers Alfred, John and George Weber; sisters Leona Ivy and Martha Brady.
Surviving Angeline are sons Robert Loal Richerson of Olathe, Ks., David H. Richerson and wife Debbie of New Franklin, Daniel J. Richerson and wife Candy of Boonville, and Mark E. Richerson and wife Condra of Warsaw; daughter Rebecca A. Quick and husband Ray of Pilot Grove; brothers Vernon Weber and wife Karen of Harrisburg, Bill Weber and wife Peggy of Boonville; sisters Judy Klenklen and husband Joe of Pilot Grove and Janie Boggs and husband Jerry of Boonsboro; 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Pilot Grove, Missouri with interment immediately following at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, also Pilot Grove. Rosary will be held at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 22, 2019 with visitation following until 7:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pilot Grove.
Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church or the .
Published in Boonville Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 30, 2019