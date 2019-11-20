|
Ann Bailey, 97, of rural Marshall, MO, died Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall, with Rev. Mark Gooden officiating. Visitation will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Marshall. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the . Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com
Born January 31, 1922, in Arrow Rock, MO, she was the daughter of the late Simon Held and Minnie Leimkuehler Held. She lived her entire life in Saline County, Missouri, attended school in Arrow Rock and graduated from Marshall High School in 1941. On November 6, 1941, she married Henry Bailey who preceded her in death on May 23, 2001. She lived on the family farm east of Marshall until it became necessary that she move into The Living Center in Marshall this past summer.
Survivors include two children, Lester Bailey (Nellie) of Marshall, and Dolores Jackson (Jack) of Dover, AR; four grandchildren, Russell Bailey (Brenda) , Sandra Perry (Mark), Michelle Deck (Darin) and Kurt Jackson; five great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Alfred Held of Speed, MO; two sisters, Ida Corley of Topeka, KS and Margie Lacquement of Moreno Valley, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ann was preceded in death by one sister, Florence Topel Price; one brother, Charles Held; and one great-grandson, Nathan Jackson.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 29, 2019