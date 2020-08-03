Anna Mae Schultz, 91, of Boonville passed away Saturday August 1, 2020 at Tipton Oak Manor in Tipton, Missouri.
Visitation for Anna will be Wednesday August 5, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Howard Funeral Home. Funeral Sservice will be Wednesday August 5, 2020 at Howard Funeral Home beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ketelsen officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Anna Mae Schultz was born November 23, 1928 the daughter of Jesse Frederick and Martha Ellen Jeffries. Anna had many hobbies, she enjoyed gardening and canning, especially growing roses in her garden. She sewed and loved to make different clothes, but she still went out and bought clothes and shoes to match. Anna always wanted to look her best, she looked forward to getting her hair done every week. She also enjoyed playing cards, especially pitch, bowling, fishing and was always watching Cardinal's baseball. Anna was a people person; she was always worrying about others before herself. She worked at Homemaker Healthcare for 33 years, retiring when she was 80. Even when Anna needed to take care of herself, she was taking care of others and you were not going to tell her different because she would tell you she was fine. Anna's family was most important to her, she enjoyed the time she was able to spend with them. She will be dearly missed.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Martha Frederick, daughter in law Billie Schultz, and brother Donald Frederick. She is survived by her son Darrell Schultz Sr. of Latham, Missouri, daughter Martha Lee Schultz of Boonville, Missouri, sister in law Marcella Frederick of Boonville, Missouri, brother Larry (Peggy) Frederick of Boonville, Missouri, grandchildren Don (Lisa) Becker of Tipton, Missouri, Bobbie Jo (Shawn) Coleman, Valerie (Scott) Gamel, Jesse (Amy) Keeran, Jeffrey (Becky) Keeran, and Darrell Jr. (Rachel) Schultz, extended family at Hartman Village and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Walnut Grove Cemetery or Green Grove Cemetery. Online Condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com
