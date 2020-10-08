Anna Ruth Scrivner, of Boonville and formerly of New Franklin, passed away on October 6, 2020 at the age of 84.
Anna was born in Delaplaine, Arkansas on October 6, 1936, a daughter to James G. and Gracie Rowe Hollaway. She married Arlie Scrivner on October 11, 1953 in Bernie, MO. He preceded her in death on December 7, 2009.
Both Anna and Arlie knew the meaning of hard work. Early in their marriage, they picked cotton in the Missouri bootheel and Arlie also worked at the cotton gin. After moving to central Missouri, they teamed up at Huffstutter Orchard in New Franklin. Their responsibilities were many and ranged from picking apples and pruning trees to sorting, bagging, packing and selling apples. They would often pass each other in the orchard, Arlie on one tractor spraying the trees and Anna on another mowing around and under the trees. In later years, Anna worked at McGraw Edison/Toastmaster service department. She could tear down and rebuild any small appliance or power tool you put in front of her in record time.
Anna was a fantastic bowler and had a beautiful, smooth, left-handed delivery that earned her an easy 170 average. She absolutely loved to fish and gave Arlie a run for his money on who would catch the most and largest fish. They frequently hooked onto the boat at the crack of dawn and ventured off to Truman, Stockton, Mark Twain and even Canada for good times on the water. Their adventures were many in the 56 years they shared together.
Anna was one of 11 children. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by eight of her siblings, Eula, Marie, McRae, Harrell, Darrell, Hazel, Jimmy Joe and Thomas. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Wally Schwartz.
Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Arlene Kay Schwartz of Columbia and Mary (Don) Neckermann of Boonville; two brothers Shelby Leon (Sonja) Hollaway and Charles Odell (Doris) Hollaway, both of Illinois and a sister-in-law Norma Hollaway of Indiana.
She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren; Jamie Ray, Nathan (Courtney) Ray, Grant (Kate) Neckermann all of Boonville, Craig Schwartz of Iowa and Robyn (Billy) Tate of Troy, MO and by her nine great-grandchildren; TaylorRay, Rylan Ray, Mason Ray, Josie Ray, Ford Neckermann, Grace Neckermann, Caleb Schwartz, Allie Tate and Kyle Tate. She will be deeply missed by nieces and nephews, members of Arlie's family and friends and acquaintances she has met throughout the years.
Our family would like to extend many thanks to Dr. Drew Shoemaker for the excellent care you provided for mom. (You were the only doctor she ever really liked to visit!) We also give special thanks to Ashley Manor Care Center and staff for the loving care she received as you became her extended family in her home away from home. We appreciate you more than you know.
A celebration of Anna's life will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday morning until time of service at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in New Franklin.
The family encourages attendees to follow recommended CDC guidelines for social distancing and wearing a face covering.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
. Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com
.