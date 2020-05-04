|
Audra Leola Gunter, 86, of Prairie Home passed away Saturday afternoon May 2, 2020 at her home in Prairie Home.
Private family services will be held on Wednesday, May 6 at Howard Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Clarksburg. Funeral and graveside services will be live streamed on Howard Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Audra Leola Gunter was born November 18, 1933 in Clarksburg, MO., the daughter of Lon Birdsong and Dorothy McDowell Birdsong. She was married to Foreman Gunter. Audra worked and retired from Prairie Home School where she was a lunch lady and a teachers aid. She loved to visit with family and friends, play cards, cross word puzzles, play bingo and watch Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. She was a member of the Prairie Home Baptist Church. Audra loved to spoil her grandkids and spending time with all of her family.
Audra was preceded in death by her parents, Lon and Dorothy, husband Foreman, son, Rickey Kimsey, brother, Albert Birdsong, sister, Frances Wood, and grandchildren, Jessica and Cynthia. She is survived by her sons, Russell (Susan) Brandes of Prairie Home, MO., Dustin (Glenda) Kaiser of Jefferson City, MO., Dennis (Karin) Kimsey of Seward, NE., daughter, Melinda (Stephen) Zey of Blue Springs, MO., and sister, Mary (Ross) Long of Paris, MO. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Shawna, Diane, Sonya, Brandi, Kevin, Adam, Lyndsey, Jonathan, Nataly and Delaney and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Clarksburg. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com
Published in Boonville Daily News from May 4 to May 11, 2020