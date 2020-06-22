Barbara J. Price
Barbara J. Price, 89, of Rocheport passed from this life to her heavenly home on Sunday June 14, 2020 at Boone Hospital Center.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 27 at Friendship Christian Fellowship, New Franklin with a Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Barbara was born, April 21, 1931 In McBaine, Missouri the daughter of Clella J. Smith and Mary I (Bradshaw) Smith.

In 1949 she was united in Holy Matrimony to Carroll S. Price and to this union three sons were born: Tony, Terry and T.J. Price. Barbara cherished her roles as a wife and mother. She also served as a nanny to several wonderful children including Sarah, Rachael and Griffin.

Barbara is survived by two sons: Tony; Terry; three brothers: Carroll, Robert and Larry Smith; two sisters: Sandra Priester; Beverly Knox; ten grandchildren: Kristy, Melissa, Lisa Ann, Preston, Sterling, Debbie, Donald, Jonathan, Jeremy, Patrick; several nieces and nephews.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; one son: T.J. Price; and three brothers: Donald; Clella I. and Stephen Smith.

Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.

Published in Boonville Daily News on Jun. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home/Columbia
1217 BUSINESS LOOP 70 W
Columbia, MO 65202
5734433173
