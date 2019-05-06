Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice Lowe Sombart. View Sign Service Information William Wood Funeral Home 517 4TH ST Boonville , MO 65233 (660)-882-2495 Send Flowers Obituary

Bernice Lowe Sombart, aged 95, of Boonville, Missouri, passed away at the Laclede Groves Retirement Community, Webster Groves, Missouri, on Monday, April 29, 2019. Bernice is now at peace and at home in Heaven.

A gathering of friends and family of Bernice will be held at 10 a.m. at the Evangelical United Church of Christ, 700 E. Spring St., in Boonville on Friday, May 10th. Services will follow at 11 a.m. with a reception luncheon in the church educational building after the funeral. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the following: The Evangelical United Church of Christ, (church office), 416 Seventh St., Boonville, MO, 65233; The Friends of Historic Boonville, P.O. Box 1776, Boonville, or the "Laclede Groves Staff," Laclede Groves, c/o Christ Care Fund, 723 S. Laclede Station Rd., Webster Groves, MO 63119.

Bernice was the daughter of George and Nellie Lou Baker Lowe of Howard County. She married Paul Sombart on October 14, 1945 at the Evangelical and Reformed Church in Boonville, where she taught Sunday School and was a faithful member for over 70 years. There were two children born of this union, Lisa Sombart Street (Don), Paul Kevin Sombart (Lisa) and two granddaughters, Julie Elisabeth Street and Jennifer Nicole Sombart Abbott (James). James Jonathan (J.J.) Abbott, is Bernice's great-grandson, aged 19 months. Bernice also leaves two nieces and two nephews, Cherie Mithoff (Dick), Huntington Beach, CA and Cristi Haiser, Oregon; Michael Lowe of Warrensburg and Ken Potter (Kim), Kansas, and several great nieces and nephews. Bernice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul; sister, Maxine Crooks; and brother, Robert Lowe.

Bernice taught in the Boonville Public Schools for 26 years. She obtained her undergraduate degree in education from Central Methodist College in Fayette and later was awarded a Masters in Education, Summa Cum Laude, from the University of Missouri, Columbia. In addition to teaching, Bernice, along with Paul, owned and managed the Hotel Frederick in Boonville for several years until 1973.

Bernice was an active member of the Boonville Women's Club and for many years belonged to the Boonville Garden Club, as well as the Boonville Education Association. She served as Regent of the Hannah Cole Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, twice. Bernice was a member of Chapter GO, PEO Sisterhood for 69 years, serving in many offices, including president. As a "friend" of the Friends of Historic Boonville, Bernice supported the Missouri River Festival of the Arts even when she was no longer able to attend. Bernice also served on the Missouri Arts Council.

Bernice loved to travel and she and Paul took many trips around the country, including following their granddaughters' sporting events. She enjoyed bridge with several Boonville bridge clubs. She and Paul were avid Mizzou basketball fans and attended games regularly. Bernice loved teaching and had a great fondness for her students. Her granddaughters (and others) attest to the fact that Bernice was a great "pie baker." She will be missed by all whose lives she touched.

