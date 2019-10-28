|
Bettie Marie (Schlotzhauer) Wolfe, age 89, of Pilot Grove, Missouri passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at Katy Manor, Pilot Grove.
Bettie was born February 14, 1930 in Pilot Grove, to Herbert and Edna (Bail) Schlotzhauer. She was married to A.J. Wolfe May 1, 1949.
Preceding Bettie M. Wolfe in death were her parents; husband and a number of nieces and nephews.
In following Bettie Marie's wishes, her great nieces Susie Vollrath, Lori Jobe and great nephew Kirk Schlotzhauer have arranged a graveside service to be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Pilot Grove Cemetery. Prior to the service family and friends are invited to a luncheon at 12 p.m. (noon) at the Pilot Grove Community Center.
Memorials for Bettie Marie Wolfe are suggested to Pilot Grove Lion's Club or Cooper County Animal Shelter.
Arrangements are under the direction of Meisenheimer Funeral Home, Pilot Grove, Missouri.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Oct. 28 to Nov. 6, 2019