Bettie Marie (Schlotzhauer) Wolfe, age 89, of Pilot Grove, Missouri passed
away Friday, October 25, 2019 at Katy Manor, Pilot Grove.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Pilot Grove Cemetery. Prior to the service family and friends are invited to a
luncheon at 12 Noon at the Pilot Grove Community Center.
Memorials for Bettie Marie Wolfe are suggested to Pilot Grove Lion's Club
or Cooper County Animal Shelter.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 29, 2019