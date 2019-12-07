Home

Carr-Yager Funeral Home
204 N Linn St
Fayette, MO 65248
(660) 248-2244
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Carr-Yager Funeral Home
204 N Linn St
Fayette, MO 65248
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Carr-Yager Funeral Home
204 N Linn St
Fayette, MO 65248
View Map
1925 - 2019
Betty Allen Obituary
Betty Jean Allen

1925 – 2019

Betty Jean Allen, formerly of Fayette, passed away at Lakeside Meadows in Osage Beach, MO on November 27, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born in Fayette on May 27, 1925 a daughter of George and Dee ( Colvin) Dougherty.

Betty enjoyed all kinds of crafts especially quilting and crocheting afghans. She also enjoyed reading in her spare time.

She worked at the Fayette City Hall in the Water and Light Department for eight years. She also helped her husband run the Fayette Swimming Pool for five years. She had many friends in Fayette and enjoyed visiting with them. Most of all she loved being a homemaker and was one of the best cooks in Fayette.

She was a former member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary where she held various offices. She was a member of the WWII Sub Vet Women's Organization and was also a member of the First Christian Church in Fayette.

Her husband, Warren C. Allen, Sr. of seventy-one years preceded her in death. Her parents and her sister, Marjorie Amick also preceded her in death.

Survivors include her son, Warren C. Allen, Jr. of Raytown, MO; her daughter, Linda (Michael) Catudal of Sunrise Beach, MO; a grandson, Warren C. Allen (Myra) of Fulleron, CA; a granddaughter, April (Curtis) Hale of Raytown; great-grandchildren, Warren C. Allen IV, Curt Allen, Corey Allen, Cameron Allen and step-great granddaughter, Lauren Garcia and great-great grandson, Kingston Allen. Also surviving are many loving nieces and nephews and an abundance of friends.

Services honoring her life will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Carr-Yager Funeral Home in Fayette with Rev. Harold Young officiating. Interment will follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Fayette. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Fayette Public Library or Coyote Hill Christian Children's Home.

Condolences may be shared at www.carryager.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News on Dec. 7, 2019
