|
|
Betty Jo Elder, 91, of New Franklin, passed away February 14, 2020 at Ashley Manor Care Center in Boonville. Betty was born in rural Howard County on October 13, 1928 a daughter of Frank and Arlie Quinley Hendrix.
Prior to retirement, Betty was employed at Nabisco Bakery in Kansas City, KS and for many years at Holsum Bakery in Boonville. She was a member of the Bakery and Confectionary Worker's Union. Betty was a member of Boonesboro Christian Church. She enjoyed reading, garage sales and most importantly her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and sharing coffee time with them.
Cherishing her memory are five children, Norma (George) Decker of New Franklin, James (Faye) Elder of Pilot Grove, Sandra Elder of Eldon, Linda (Richard) Kaiser of New Franklin and Susan Friess of New Franklin; five siblings, Fay Kempf of Boonville, Lloyd (Geneva) Hendrix of New Franklin, Bill (Alice) Hendrix of New Franklin, Carol Andrews of Newport News, VA and Kathryn Andrews of New Franklin; eight grandchildren, James Decker, Sonya (Mitch) Twenter, Darren (Shara) Elder, Kevin Strope, Lori (Brad) Bauer, Amanda (Aaron) Shanks, Travis (Chris) Overstreet and Ryan Friess. Also surviving are 18 grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Zelda Canole and Janice Smith; a brother, Jess Hendrix and four grandchildren, Bobby Elder, Wesley Hunt, Cheri Strope and Teri Strope.
Funeral services honoring her life will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Boonesboro Christian Church with Pastor Ross Mutrix officiating. Interment will follow at Boonesboro Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Boonesboro Christian Church or Boonesboro Cemetery Association.
Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24, 2020