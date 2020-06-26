Betty June Moehle, 72, of Wooldridge passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Boone Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.
Visitation for Betty will be at Howard Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday June 29, 2020. A graveside service will follow beginning at 1:30 p.m. at Clarks Chapel Cemetery in Franklin, Missouri.
Betty June Moehle was born June 1, 1948 the daughter of George Watts and Evelyn Dodson. Betty worked as a manager for the Bobber Café/Windmill. She enjoyed gardening and canning in her spare time when she was able. She also liked to read magazines. Her favorite thing was to go to the casino or play the lottery. Betty never forgot a birthday; she would always be sure to send a card. Betty was a simple person and loved by so many.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents George and Evelyn Watts, brother Winfred Watts, and brother in law Herb Klenklen. She is survived by her significant other, Robert Stock for 37 years, son Vincent (Melissa) Moehle of Grain Valley, Missouri, daughter Melissa (Jason) Robinson of Montgomery City, Missouri, sister Joyce Klenklen of Independence, Missouri, grandchildren Katy Ring, Jayden Moehle, Elijah, Emma, Ellie Robinson and Rebecca Rodgers, great grandchildren Blake and Lucy Ring, and cousins Juanita and John Ryan.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com
Visitation for Betty will be at Howard Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday June 29, 2020. A graveside service will follow beginning at 1:30 p.m. at Clarks Chapel Cemetery in Franklin, Missouri.
Betty June Moehle was born June 1, 1948 the daughter of George Watts and Evelyn Dodson. Betty worked as a manager for the Bobber Café/Windmill. She enjoyed gardening and canning in her spare time when she was able. She also liked to read magazines. Her favorite thing was to go to the casino or play the lottery. Betty never forgot a birthday; she would always be sure to send a card. Betty was a simple person and loved by so many.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents George and Evelyn Watts, brother Winfred Watts, and brother in law Herb Klenklen. She is survived by her significant other, Robert Stock for 37 years, son Vincent (Melissa) Moehle of Grain Valley, Missouri, daughter Melissa (Jason) Robinson of Montgomery City, Missouri, sister Joyce Klenklen of Independence, Missouri, grandchildren Katy Ring, Jayden Moehle, Elijah, Emma, Ellie Robinson and Rebecca Rodgers, great grandchildren Blake and Lucy Ring, and cousins Juanita and John Ryan.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Jun. 26 to Jul. 4, 2020.