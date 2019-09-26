|
|
After a full life of 89 years, longtime Boonville resident Betty Weber was taken home Tuesday, September 24, 2019, escaping the memory-robbing effects of Alzheimer's Disease.
Betty was born June 12, 1930 to Nathaniel and Elmira Lancaster Ward in Franklin, Mo. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Harry J. Robinson and Ray Weber; great-grandson, Brady Griffin; sisters, Vera Bennett, Julia Harper, Anna Rose Sandbothe and Joyce Bright. She was the last surviving member of her family.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Sue Griffin (Ken) of Boonville, Mo., Theresa Boehm Miller (Perry) of Springfield, Mo. and a son, Jim Robinson (Suzanne) of Cape Cod, Mass. "MeMa," as Betty was affectionately known, is also survived by grandchildren, Amy Griffin-Frevert (Kevin), Lance Griffin (Kim), Josh Boehm (Danielle), Zach Robinson McDonald (Danny) and Justin Robinson (Cait). She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren, Blake and Hayley Frevert, Brock, Brett, Bryce, Kylee and Grant Griffin and Mallory and Rief Boehm as well as many nieces and nephews.
Betty was a friend to many and was an inspiration to all with her faith. Everyone always enjoyed her famous pies and meals. She will always be loved and greatly missed.
The family sends special thanks to a host of caregivers from Ashley Manor who loved Betty and walked beside us as her disease progressed.
Graveside services honoring Betty's life will be held at Clarks Chapel Cemetery, Franklin, Mo. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested payable to Ashley Manor Activities Department in care of Markland-Yager Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, New Franklin, MO 65274.
Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019