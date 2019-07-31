|
Bobby P. Brown, 79, of Boonville passed away Monday evening July 29, 2019 at University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.
Visitation for Bobby will be 10-11 a.m. Friday morning August 2 at Howard Funeral Home, with funeral services following at 11 a.m. with Rev. Larry Fencl officiating. Burial will follow in the West Boonville Evangelical Cemetery.
Bobby Page Brown was born October 1, 1939 in Charleston, Mo., the son of Samuel Oscar Brown and Burdia Jane Kerley. He married Charlie Marie Severs in Cairo, Illinois. Bobby was a talented musician and played the harmonica with his family at bluegrass festivals and with his church family. He was a faithful member of the River of Life Assembly of God Church.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Burdia; son, Bobby, Jr.; brothers, James Edward, John Thomas, Vernard Leroy and Norman Wayne Brown and sister, Carolyn Adams. He is survived by his daughter, Tammie Renee Pierce of Charleston, Mo;, step-son, David Berry of Boonville, Mo.; brothers, William O. Brown of Hallsville, Mo,, Denney C. Brown of College Mound, Mo.; sisters, Janie Ginter of Boonville, Mo., Darlene Cuppy of Bevier, Mo., and Marsue Crews of Midway, Mo. He will be missed by his grandson and great-grandson, Bobby III and Bobby IV.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the River of Life Assembly of God Church. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com
Published in Boonville Daily News from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2019