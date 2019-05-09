Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Joyce (Hollon) Hollon-Taylor. View Sign Service Information Markland-Yager Funeral Home 3855 Hwy 5 North New Franklin , MO 65274 (660)-848-2345 Send Flowers Obituary



Bonnie was born in Columbia on August 16, 1948 a daughter of Charles and Mildred Browning Hollon. She grew up in Rocheport and graduated from New Franklin High School. On October 15, 1999 she married Roger Taylor at Grace Fellowship Church in rural Fayette. Roger survives at their home.

Mrs. Taylor was a hair-dresser and had been employed with J.C Penney Hair Salon, Westport Hair Connection and All About U all in Columbia. She attended First Baptist Church in New Franklin. Bonnie and Roger enjoyed traveling in Missouri to attend fall craft festivals. Bonnie enjoyed nature and especially watching the humming birds returning in the spring. She was especially dedicated in caring for her mother, Mildred.

Bonnie is lovingly remembered by her husband, Roger Taylor and her mother, Mildred Hollon both of New Franklin. Also surviving is a brother, Jack Hollon and his wife, Virginia of Stett, Mo.; an aunt, Alice Browning of Boonville; a nephew, Clay Hollon and wife, Tawnya; a niece, Gena Boling and husband, Brad; two great-nieces, Allie and Cayley Hollon; two great-nephews, Ian Hollon and Noah Boling and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Hollon.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, May 17, 2019 at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin. Bonnie will be buried at a later date next to her father at Sulphur Springs Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to New Franklin Cares Food Pantry or Columbia Second Chance Animal Shelter.

Condolences may be shared at



Bonnie Joyce Hollon-Taylor, 70, of New Franklin, MO passed away May 7, 2019 at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia, Mo.Bonnie was born in Columbia on August 16, 1948 a daughter of Charles and Mildred Browning Hollon. She grew up in Rocheport and graduated from New Franklin High School. On October 15, 1999 she married Roger Taylor at Grace Fellowship Church in rural Fayette. Roger survives at their home.Mrs. Taylor was a hair-dresser and had been employed with J.C Penney Hair Salon, Westport Hair Connection and All About U all in Columbia. She attended First Baptist Church in New Franklin. Bonnie and Roger enjoyed traveling in Missouri to attend fall craft festivals. Bonnie enjoyed nature and especially watching the humming birds returning in the spring. She was especially dedicated in caring for her mother, Mildred.Bonnie is lovingly remembered by her husband, Roger Taylor and her mother, Mildred Hollon both of New Franklin. Also surviving is a brother, Jack Hollon and his wife, Virginia of Stett, Mo.; an aunt, Alice Browning of Boonville; a nephew, Clay Hollon and wife, Tawnya; a niece, Gena Boling and husband, Brad; two great-nieces, Allie and Cayley Hollon; two great-nephews, Ian Hollon and Noah Boling and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Hollon.A Memorial Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, May 17, 2019 at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin. Bonnie will be buried at a later date next to her father at Sulphur Springs Cemetery.In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to New Franklin Cares Food Pantry or Columbia Second Chance Animal Shelter.Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com. Published in Boonville Daily News from May 9 to May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Boonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close