Brenda Lynn (Richardson) Moore, 60, of Boonville, MO, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at her residence. She was born on November 16, 1959 in Versailles, MO the daughter of Dean Richardson and May (Moore) Richardson both of whom preceded her in death. Brenda was united in marriage on June 4, 1994 in Pilot Grove, MO to Jim Moore who survives of the home. She worked for Nordyne doing assembly. Brenda was a Christian and attended church when able. She loved her family, doing yard work, playing cards, and her morning bible study. Brenda is survived by one son, Steve (Carla) Fairfax, Jr. of Bunceton, MO; two grandchildren, Kyler Fairfax, Shyla Fairfax of Jamestown, MO; six sisters, Joyce (Jim) Huff of Tipton, MO, Ruth Yvonne (Shari) Morgan of Edgar Springs, MO, Teresa Doyle of Tipton, MO, Sharon Richardson of Tipton, MO, Peggy Richardson of Tipton, MO, Tammy (David) Teeter of Montgomery City, MO; three brothers, Carl (Jenny) Hibdon of Tipton, MO, Wray (Bonnie) Hibdon of Syracuse, MO, Robert Richardson of Montgomery County, MO; and approximately 100 nieces and nephews; two brothers-in-laws, Rick (Melanie) Moore of Pilot Grove, MO, Mitch Moore of Houstonia, MO; father in law, Bud (Linda) Moore of Houstonia, MO; mother-in-law, Linda Schlotzhauer of Pilot Grove, MO. She is preceded in death by her parents Dean and May (Moore) Richardson; four sisters Belle Hickey, Bobbi Kiesling, Fay Tindle, Frances Richardson (infant), brother-in-law Dusty Doyle, Niece Paula Wesley, and one great-great niece. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Charity of Donor's Choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowlin – Cantriel Funeral Services, California, MO.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2020