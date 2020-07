Brian Robert Teter, 45, of Nixa, Missouri formerly of Boonville passed away Wednesday July 8, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.Funeral services for Brian will be 11 A.M. Saturday July 11 at Schweitzer United Methodist Church, 2747 East Sunshine Street, Springfield, MO. 65804. A graveside service will be at 6 P.M. following the service at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in New Franklin, MO. Please see www.howardfh.com for full obituary.