|
|
C. Dale Kuhn, 80, formerly of Jamestown, Mo. passed away on January 29, 2020 at Moniteau Care Center. He was born on March 16, 1939 at the homestead family farm the son of Clarence William Kuhn and Frances Arlene (Henderson) Kuhn both of whom preceded him in death. Dale was a 1957 graduate of Prairie Home High School. He was a member of the Moniteau Evangelical Advent Church. Dale was united in marriage on October 13, 1957 at his in-laws home to Virginia "Dee Dee" (Dungan) who also preceded him in death on January 23, 2013. He worked for the University Of Missouri from 1966 – 1976, worked for the Moniteau County Sherriff's Office as a Deputy and dispatcher for more than 40 years, and worked for the Capital and Senate Police for 20 years. Dale enjoyed showing Appaloosas, playing fast pitch softball as a catcher for many years, helping coach numerous softball teams, and enjoyed helping raising his granddaughters. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Survivors include one daughter; Liane Kuhn of Jamestown, one sister; Judy Wittenberger (Denny) of Jamestown, and two grandchildren; Stacy Scheidt (Mathew) of California, MO, Kelsey Saunders (Mitchell) of Jamestown, one great grandson, Elias Saunders of Jamestown. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9:30 – 11: a.m. with a funeral service immediately following at 11 a.m. all at Bowlin Cantriel Funeral Home. Officiating will be Pastor Russell Cobb assisted by Pastor Steve Watson. Burial will be at St. Paul's Cemetery in Jamestown. Memorials are suggested to the Elias Saunders Scholarship Fund c/o the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowlin-Cantriel Funeral Service, California, Mo.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, 2020