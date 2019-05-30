Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmen (DeZeeuw) Wells. View Sign Service Information Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service 174 Hwy 5 N Fayette , MO 65248 (660)-248-3116 Send Flowers Obituary

New Franklin resident, Carmen Wells, 66, passed away surrounded by her family, at Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville, Mo. on May 25, 2019.

Carmen L. Wells was born March 22, 1953 in Pipestone, Minn., a daughter to the late, Bernard and Blanche (Huffman) DeZeeuw. She graduated from Pipestone High School, the class of 1971. On December 17, 1988, Carmen married Robert Wells in New Franklin, Mo. Together they've enjoyed 31 years of marriage. Carmen was a hard worker all her life. Carmen was employed at the Sturgeon school district for over 10 years, as a custodian and bus driver, which she thoroughly enjoyed. She then worked in the Business and Maintenance departments for Central Methodist University for many years. She most recently worked for Exchange Bank in New Franklin for 21 years, as head cashier, retiring in 2016. Carmen's pride and joy was her family. She loved and cherished spending time with her grandchildren. Carmen enjoyed working on the family cattle farm, cooking, baking and sewing. She was also an avid collector of Longaberger baskets and pottery. Carmen enjoyed making those around happy. She had a wonderful smile for anyone, and truly was a kind and happy person. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Wells of New Franklin; two daughters, Missy Morrison, of Fayette, Mo. and Sara Morrison, of New Franklin, Mo.; two step-sons, Bill (Shawn) Wells and Shannon (Jenny) Wells, both of St. Louis, Mo.; three grandchildren Sam, Ava and Ian; sister, Cookie (Jim) Bergin, of Minco, Okla.; three brothers, Bill (Marcie) DeZeeuw, Bob (Cindy) DeZeeuw, and Michael (Jolene) Erickson, all of Holland, Minn. Carmen is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Carmen was preceded in death by a step-father, Laurence Erickson; son-in-law, Matt Cleek; step-son, Jim Wells; nephew, Jason Bergin; great-niece, Samantha Lange; and two dear friends, Sharon Wilmsmeyer and Susan Thornhill.

A funeral honoring the life of Mrs. Wells will be 1 p.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette, with Rev. Gary Wrisberg officiating. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Wednesday evening, May 29, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in New Franklin, Mo.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the or Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, in care of the funeral home.



