Carol Ann Gorman, 70, of Jamestown, Mo. passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Ashley Manor in Boonville, MO. Carol was born on October 22, 1948 in Waverly, Mo. the daughter of Harry Gorman and Clarice (Humphreys) Gorman both of whom preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Santa Fe High School. Carol worked as a rural mail carrier for U.S.P.S. in Bunceton, Mo., was a school bus driver for 20 plus years at Prairie Home and Bunceton, and was also a certified EMT. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Grand Pass, Mo. Carol was a big animal lover, she enjoyed photography, fishing, gardening, spending time outdoors and in nature. Survivors include three brothers, Bruce Gorman and friend Dayna Coonce of Jamestown, Dale Gorman (Brenda) of Springfield, Mo., Guy Gorman (Karen) of Bimidji, Minn.; one sister, Nancy Gorman of Jamestown; five nephews; two nieces; special friend Lester "Junior" Brandes of Lone Elm, Mo. Carol was a valued friend, treasured sister and much loved aunt. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 2–3 p.m. with a Celebration Of Life Service immediately following at 3: p.m. at the funeral home. Officiating will be Pastor Paul Weisenborn. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowlin-Cantriel Funeral Services, California, Mo.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2019