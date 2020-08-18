1/
Carol Donahue
Carol Ann (Minns) Donahue 79, Boonville MO passed away Wednesday August 12, 2020 under the care of hospice at the home of Shelly & Billy McTighe, Centerview, MO surrounded by her family.

Carol Ann Donahue was born September 28, 1940, in Gardner, MA., the daughter of Raymond and Lena (Melanson) Minns. She married John P. Donahue July 4, 1959.

Carol recently retired from WK Ford, she was the voice "It's a Great Day at WK Ford, this is Carol" and greeted you with her contagious smile. She loved to read especially the atlas always tracking where her children and grandchildren were traveling. She never said no to a chance to travel especially with family, whether it was to the beach, lake or mountains or a cruise she made it count.

Carol is preceded in death by, her parents Raymond and Lena (Melanson) Minns and husband John P. Donahue.

She is survived by daughter Shelly (Billy) McTighe, Centerview MO, Debbie VanTol, Fountain, FL and son Mark (Dee) Donahue, Salida, CO.

Grandson, Graham Schuh, Lake Ozark, MO and Christopher Root (partner Rachel) Webster, FL along with great grandchildren Noah, Alexa, Bryson Root and Katie Branch.

Four sisters in the Gardner, MA area, Lucille Fagan, Janice Hook, Elaine Hayden and Susan Prentiss and many nieces and nephews.

Carol will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or Carol's favorite, Harvesters Community Food Network (harvesters.org) Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com

Published in Boonville Daily News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howard Funeral Home
1397 W Ashley Rd
Boonville, MO 65233
(660) 882-3381
