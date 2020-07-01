Carol Maupin

Carol S. (Moore) Maupin, of Boonville and formerly of Fayette, joined her husband, Basil Ferrell Maupin in their heavenly home on June 29, 2020. Carol was 74 years old.
She leaves behind her daughter, Nancy Maupin of Boonville, MO; a son, Joe (Lisa) Maupin; two granddaughters, Ashley (David) Ratliff and their three sons, Cassandra (Matt) Melvin and their four daughters all of Horry County, South Carolina. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
Carol was born January 25, 1946 to Lester E. and Helen M. Moore. She had four siblings. Carol married Ferrell Maupin November 7, 1969. They have all preceded her in death.
Carol loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed reading her Bible as well as other books. She had a love for history which she passed on to her children. She was s woman of strong faith in God. She was a fighter. Carol enjoyed playing scrabble, cards, sewing, cross stitch, teaching others to cook, going to the movies, miniature golf, fishing, going to the casino and many other things.
A private family graveside service was held, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Log Chapel Cemetery in rural Howard County.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hometown Homecare in Fayette, the Ellis Fischel Cancer Hospital free mammogram program or to the family for her great-grand daughter's expenses as she continues her fight with cancer. These donations may be sent to Carr-Yager Funeral Home, P.O. Box 210, Fayette, MO 65248.
Condolences may be shared at www.carryager.com
