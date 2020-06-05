Carolyn Sue McDiffitt, 80, of Boonville peacefully passed away Wednesday morning June 3, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family.



Visitation for Carolyn will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Howard Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Paul Weisenborn officiating. Burial will follow in Moberly at Memorial Park Cemetery. The public is welcome as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.



