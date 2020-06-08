Carolyn Sue McDiffitt, 80, of Boonville peacefully passed away Wednesday morning June 3, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family.
Visitation for Carolyn was held Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Howard Funeral Home. Funeral service followed at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Paul Weisenborn officiating. Burial was in Moberly at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 15, 2020.