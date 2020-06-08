Carolyn McDiffitt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Sue McDiffitt, 80, of Boonville peacefully passed away Wednesday morning June 3, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family.

Visitation for Carolyn was held Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Howard Funeral Home. Funeral service followed at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Paul Weisenborn officiating. Burial was in Moberly at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Howard Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Howard Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Howard Funeral Home
1397 W Ashley Rd
Boonville, MO 65233
(660) 882-3381
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved