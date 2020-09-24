Carolyn Sumpter

Carolyn Ann Sumpter, 69, of Franklin, Missouri passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.
Visitation for Carolyn will be held at Howard Funeral Home Friday, October 2, 2020 from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at 6:00 p.m.
Carolyn Ann Sumpter was born June 3, 1951 the daughter of Wilbur and Marie (Felten) Loesing. Carolyn married Gary Sumpter of May 18, 1968 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Fayette, Missouri. Carolyn enjoyed sprint car racing, shopping, and going out. She loved to see new things and just enjoy life. Her family was the most important thing to her, and she enjoyed all the time she had to spend with them. She was loved and will be dearly missed.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and numerous aunts and uncles. She is survived by her husband Gary Sumpter of Franklin, Missouri, son Mike Sumpter of Franklin, and brother Carl (Shelia) Loesing of New Franklin.
