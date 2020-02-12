|
Catherine C. Held, 88, of Boonville passed away Sunday February 9, 2020 at Katy Manor Care Center in Pilot Grove.
Visitation for Catherine will be Saturday February 15, 2020 at Howard Funeral Home from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Paul Weisenborn officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Marshall. Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home, for full obituary go to www.howardfh.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 19, 2020