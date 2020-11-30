Or Copy this URL to Share

Celia Louise Gammon, 88, of Fayette went to be with her Lord on November 27. 2020 at the Fayette Caring Center.Services celebrating Mrs. Gammon's life will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, December 5 at Hillside Baptist Church with her son, Rev. Kenneth Stacey officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hillside Baptist Church designated Nicaraguan Missions which Celia had provided many Bibles to share in the mission field.Condolences may be shared at www.carryager.com

