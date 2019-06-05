Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Ray Young. View Sign Service Information Meisenheimer Funeral Home - Pilot Grove - Pilot Grove 200 Roe Street Pilot Grove , MO 65276 (660)-834-4100 Rosary 5:30 PM at the church Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the church Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church Pilot Grove , MO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Ray Young, 81, of Pilot Grove, Missouri passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at Katy Manor in Pilot Grove. He was one of three sons born to Paul and Margaret Young of Clifton City, Missouri.

Charles and Janet were married October 10, 1959 and would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this upcoming fall.

Charles was a union carpenter and worked primarily in Kansas City, traveling each day from his home in Pilot Grove. He was especially proud of working on the Royals and Chiefs stadium complexes in Kansas City becoming an avid fan in the process.

He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, barbequing, and spending time with his family. He had his own language called "Charliespeak" and each

grandchild had a special nickname.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jerry Young.

He is survived by his wife Janet of the home; sons Paul Young and his wife Jean of Blackwater, Greg Young and his wife Lisa of Pilot Grove, Christopher Young and special friend Ashley of Kansas City, Stacy Young and his wife Amy of Pilot Grove; daughters Cindy Williams and her husband David of Pilot Grove, Beverly Oerly and her husband Gary of Columbia; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother Robert Young and his wife Marilyn of Las Vegas, Nevada; and sister-in-law Barbara Young of Salisbury.

Mass of Christian burial for Charles Ray Young will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pilot Grove with burial following in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday evening at the church with a Rosary beginning at 5:30.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Online condolences may be submitted at



Charles Ray Young, 81, of Pilot Grove, Missouri passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at Katy Manor in Pilot Grove. He was one of three sons born to Paul and Margaret Young of Clifton City, Missouri.Charles and Janet were married October 10, 1959 and would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this upcoming fall.Charles was a union carpenter and worked primarily in Kansas City, traveling each day from his home in Pilot Grove. He was especially proud of working on the Royals and Chiefs stadium complexes in Kansas City becoming an avid fan in the process.He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, barbequing, and spending time with his family. He had his own language called "Charliespeak" and eachgrandchild had a special nickname.Charles was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jerry Young.He is survived by his wife Janet of the home; sons Paul Young and his wife Jean of Blackwater, Greg Young and his wife Lisa of Pilot Grove, Christopher Young and special friend Ashley of Kansas City, Stacy Young and his wife Amy of Pilot Grove; daughters Cindy Williams and her husband David of Pilot Grove, Beverly Oerly and her husband Gary of Columbia; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother Robert Young and his wife Marilyn of Las Vegas, Nevada; and sister-in-law Barbara Young of Salisbury.Mass of Christian burial for Charles Ray Young will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pilot Grove with burial following in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday evening at the church with a Rosary beginning at 5:30.Memorials are suggested to the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.Online condolences may be submitted at www.meisenheimerfuneralhome.com. Published in Boonville Daily News from June 5 to June 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Boonville Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close