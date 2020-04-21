|
Private Family Graveside Services for Cheryl Denise Oligschlaeger, 65, of Perry, were held Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Lick Creek Cemetery with Reverend Nancy Kellstrom officiating.
Cheryl passed away at 5:41 p.m. April 16, 2020 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
She was born in Hannibal, September 8, 1954, the daughter of Bennett Clark and Shirley Maxine Livingston Straube.
She married Roger Woodhurst on May 21, 1971 and then she married Clyde Oligschlaeger on February 8, 1991 in Perry and he survives.
Other survivors include: one son, Jerrid (Stacy) Woodhurst of Boonville; one daughter, Sherri (David) Bruce of Boonville; two brothers, Mike (Linda) Straube of Hannibal and Dewey (Barb) Straube of Vandalia; two sisters, Tanya (Tom) Cunningham of Vandalia and Elaine Deters of St. Clements; one sister-in-law, Kathee Straube of St. Ann; five grandchildren; and one great grandson.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Duane Straube.
Cheryl was a lifetime area resident and a member of the Perry Christian Church. She was a 1972 graduate of Van-Far High School and a 1990 graduate of Tarkio College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business. She was a co-owner and Funeral Director for Bienhoff Funeral Home for over 29 years. Cheryl coached girls softball for 14 years and served as executive director and active member of both the Perry Chamber of Commerce and Mark Twain Lake Chamber of Commerce. She also served on the boards of Village Housing and Perry Ole Swimmin Hole. Cheryl was a member of Bass N Gals, Mark Twain Hookers Bass Club and very active in community affairs. She enjoyed fishing, playing golf and cards.
Honorary pallbearers will be her nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lick Creek Cemetery, PO Box 430, Perry, MO 63462.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Apr. 21 to May 2, 2020