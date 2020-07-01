Christopher Kevin Oswald, 56, passed away June 28, 2020 in Marshall, Missouri lovingly cared for by his daughter Brandi.
Chris was born September 28, 1963 in Boonville, Missouri, the seventh child of Sarah Winifred Eichelberger Oswald and Estil Francis Oswald, Jr.
He was a graduate of Boonville High School. Chris was a gentle, sweet soul who loved to play horseshoes and cards with friends.
He is survived by his six siblings: Linda Oswald Topel, Rolla, Mo; Frank Oswald (Lillian), Blackwater, Mo; Nancy Oswald Imhoff (David), Leawood, Ks; Sarah Oswald Twenter (Jim), Lee's Summit, Mo; Patrick Oswald (Melanie), Blackwater, Mo; Michael Oswald (Lawanda), Webster Groves, Mo, and 14 nieces and nephews.
Chris is also survived by his daughter Brandi Terwort (Jacob), and grandsons Jonathan, Luke and Ethan of Marshall.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family graveside services will be 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at St. Martins Cemetery in Martinsville, with Father Phil Kane officiating.
Masks and social distancing will be observed.
Memorials are suggested to St. Martins Cemetery, c/o Mike Lang, 15711 Highway 135, Boonville, MO 65233.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.meisenheimerfuneral home.com
.