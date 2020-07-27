Clarence Joseph Herigon, 83, of Boonville passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Clarence, born in Meta, MO, was the son of Phillip and Mary Herigon. He married Marsha Green in Sedalia, MO on August 1, 1964. As a life-long resident of Boonville, Clarence served in numerous community organizations. He dedicated his life to his family and farming. After retiring from MFA after 32 years of service, Clarence enjoyed gardening, fishing, woodworking and teaching woodworking to local 4H members.
Clarence was preceded in death by his wife, Marsha, his parents, brothers Donnie and Ernie and sister Eleanor. He is survived by daughter, Diane Herigon, and son, Keith Herigon and wife Laura all of Boonville. He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren, Jillian, Caroline and Mitchell. He is also survived by seven siblings.
Clarence's family has chosen to host his funeral service online rather than in-person due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They invite all friends and family to attend the live service on Howard Funeral Home's Facebook page and online at www.howardfh.com
at 11am on Fri. July 24 or view a recording later at the same website.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Clarence can be sent to Hospice Compassus, 3050 I-70 Drive SE, Columbia, MO 65201 or Cooper County 4-H Council at 510 Jackson Rd. Boonville, Mo. 65233 Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com
Clarence Joseph Herigon, 83, of Boonville passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Clarence, born in Meta, MO, was the son of Phillip and Mary Herigon. He married Marsha Green in Sedalia, MO on August 1, 1964. As a life-long resident of Boonville, Clarence served in numerous community organizations. He dedicated his life to his family and farming. After retiring from MFA after 32 years of service, Clarence enjoyed gardening, fishing, woodworking and teaching woodworking to local 4H members.
Clarence was preceded in death by his wife, Marsha, his parents, brothers Donnie and Ernie and sister Eleanor. He is survived by daughter, Diane Herigon, and son, Keith Herigon and wife Laura all of Boonville. He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren, Jillian, Caroline and Mitchell. He is also survived by seven siblings.
Clarence's family has chosen to host his funeral service online rather than in-person due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They invite all friends and family to attend the live service on Howard Funeral Home's Facebook page and online at www.howardfh.com
at 11am on Fri. July 24 or view a recording later at the same website.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Clarence can be sent to Hospice Compassus, 3050 I-70 Drive SE, Columbia, MO 65201 or Cooper County 4-H Council at 510 Jackson Rd. Boonville, Mo. 65233 Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com