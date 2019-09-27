|
|
Clem Herbert Twenter, Jr., age 87, of Pilot Grove, Missouri, passed away peacefully Monday, September 23, 2019 with his family by his side.
Clem was born April 9, 1932, on the family farm in Clear Creek, Missouri. He was one of 10 children born to Clem, (Sr.) and Mary Isabelle (Immele) Twenter.
Clem remained in the Clear Creek/Pilot Grove area all his life, graduating from Pilot Grove High School in 1950, marrying Doris Ann Lang on September 25, 1954, and together, continuing a Twenter legacy, raising four daughters and three sons.
Clem was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and a charter member of Pilot Grove Co-op. He farmed and operated a lime and fertilizer spreading business for over 50 years, and consequently formed many treasured friendships. Clem was an avid and competitive card player. His biggest joys were celebrations and often impromptu gatherings with family and friends.
Preceding Clem H. Twenter in death were his parents, Clem H. (Sr.) and Mary Isabelle Twenter; his brother Donald Twenter; his sisters Norma White and Agnes Borges; and grandson Calvin Korte.
Those surviving Clem are his wife of 65 years Doris (Dotsy) of Pilot Grove; children Kevin Twenter (Karen) of Pilot Grove, Debra Rapp (Jerry) of Boonville; Denise Hanlin (Mark) of Westfield, Indiana; Sandra Weathers (Mark) of Boonville; Kerry Twenter of Eldon; Mitchell Twenter (Sonya) of Pilot Grove; and Sheila Maier (Bobby) of Jefferson City; siblings Ronald Twenter of Webb City; Emilie Wozniak of Lee's Summit; John Twenter of Seattle, Washington; Martha Revene of Richmond, Virginia; Conny Twenter of Kansas City; and Charles Twenter of Lee's Summit; 22 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Pilot Grove, with burial immediately following in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Rosary will be prayed at 4 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, with visitation following until 6:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Pilot Grove, Missouri.
Memorials for Clem H. Twenter, Jr., are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic School or Church or to the .
Online condolences may be submitted at www.meisenheimerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Sept. 27 to Oct. 9, 2019