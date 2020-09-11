Courtney Clardy

Courtney Eileen Clardy, 22, of Blackwater, Mo passed away too soon on September 7th, 2020.
Visitation will be Monday, September 14th, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Howard Funeral Home in Boonville, Mo. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Doug Patterson officiating. Burial will follow at Peninsula Church Cemetery outside Blackwater less than a mile from her family home.
Courtney Eileen Clardy was born on October 4th, 1997 in Clinton, Mo. She is the daughter of Jennifer Eileen White and Steven Edward Clardy and lifelong stepfather Chad Melvin White. Courtney graduated Valedictorian of her 8th grade class from Blackwater Elementary. She played basketball and clarinet. She graduated from Marshall High School early where she became a CNA her junior year. Out of high school she attended Saline County Career Center where she obtained her LPN class of 2017.
Courtney was a very kind-hearted, beautiful, loving, free-spirited young woman who never failed to put a smile on someone's face. Courtney deeply loved her one-year old son Henry William. She loved her family and loved spending time with everyone. She was a caring nurse. If you knew her, she touched your life in some way. So many are going to miss her greatly.
She is survived by her parents Jennifer Eileen White and Steven Edward Clardy and stepfather Chad Melvin White. Her maternal grandparents Eileen Naomi Allen and Kevin Fredrick Allen. Paternal grandparents Charles Steven Clardy and Nancy Ellen Clardy. Paternal step-grandparents Melvin Ray White and Denise Marie White. Her brother Curtis Charles Clardy and wife Sara Ann Clardy and their daughters Emberly Rose Clardy and LilliAnn Eileen Clardy. Her brother Steven Patrick Clardy and girlfriend Abby Michelle Gander and their son Braxton Samuel Clardy. Uncles Bobby Lake, Duke Lake, Leonard Allen, Daniel Allen, Charles Wright, James Wright, Daniel Clardy and her aunt Christina White and her children; Caitlynn White and Chayse White. Her nephew August Nolan Lamb. Her half-sister Stevi Louise Dieckhoff.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorial contributions be made to Howard Funeral Home in Care of her son Henry William. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com
