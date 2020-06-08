Cristina Lynn Nelson
1978 - 2020
The Family of Cristina Lynn Nelson would like to announce her passing on April 9, 2020. She was born on April 6, 1978, in Boonville, MO to Cynthia Jane Roewe (nee French) and Steven Mark Nelson. She is preceded in death by her father, Steven Mark Nelson, and her step-father, LeRoy Edwin Roewe. She is survived by her mother, Cynthia Jane Roewe (nee French); her children, Ravyn Smith, Nathaniel Smith, Orlando Smith, Onyx Smith, Isaak Smith, and Roselynn Smith; three grandchildren; three brothers; and three sisters. Cristina was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, sister-in-law, granddaughter, niece, aunt, cousin, and friend.

A memorial service is scheduled for June 15, 2020 at 10:30am at Bunceton Baptist Church on 105 W. College Street in Bunceton, MO. 65237

Memorials may be made to the family of Cristina Lynn Nelson to help cover the cost of final arrangements.

Published in Boonville Daily News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 15, 2020.
June 5, 2020
May you find strength from the love and care that surrounds you and comfort in the memories that you shared. Please accept my sincere condolences. 2 Thessalonians 3:16
