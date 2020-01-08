|
|
Cynthia Francese Anderson Boadle passed away at 6 p.m. December 30, 2019 in Boonville, Missouri. She was a loving, caring wife and mother. Cynthia was a firecracker. She always spoke her mind. She was born July 29, 1928 in Brattleboro, Vermont, to Oscar Adolph Torbjorn Anderson and Francese Marie Beals. They both preceded her in death. Raised by her Swedish grandparents, she met Robert Boadle when he was a cadet at West Point. They married on April 7, 1951 in Brattleboro, Vermont. Cynthia left everything she knew and went with Bob to West Texas, in the time before air conditioning. She raised three daughters and taught them to sew, knit, crochet, and tat. He predeceased her in 1998. She married William Tilley, who also predeceased her. She had sisters Patricia M. Anderson (deceased) and Sandra Smith of Queensbury, New York, and brothers Roland O. Anderson of Brattleboro, Vermont, and Roy M Smith, Jr. (Deceased), one step sister Diane Woods.
Cynthia was an accomplished seamstress. For many years she made uniforms for Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church School in Big Spring. She also was a proofreader and ad runner for the Big Spring Daily Herald. In later life she became a Certified Nurse Assistant and a caretaker for the elderly. She loved her family and dogs, especially Labrador Retrievers.
Robert and Cynthia had three daughters, Martha Ann (Jerry Nichols) , Mona Louise, and Marie Cynthia (Walter Sanders). All three daughters survive. She had seven grandchildren; Martin L. Nichols (deceased), Katherine L. Nichols (James Porterfield), Matthew L. Nichols, Michael L. Nichols, Elizabeth A. D'Antonio (Adam Steger), Emily M. D'Antonio (Scott Truitt), and Jennifer M. Sanders. She also had six great-grandchildren. She had two step-children Danny (Ramona) and Dana Tilley, several-step grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, January 10, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Big Spring, Texas.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Mt. Olive Memorial Park in Big Spring, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online Condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Boonville Daily News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 18, 2020