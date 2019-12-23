Home

Daniel Hobbs Hostetler

Daniel Hobbs Hostetler Obituary
Daniel Hobbs Hostetler, age 82, of Edwardsville, Illinois, died Thursday, Dec. 12,

2019, at his home, surrounded by loved ones.

He was born Sep.19, 1937, in Holcomb, Missouri the son of the late John

and Gertrude (Hobbs) Hostetler. He was preceded in death by his brothers Max

and John Mitchell Jr.

He is survived by his wife Arlene Knapheide whom he married on March 30,1956

at the United Church of Christ in New Franklin, Missouri. He is also survived by

two daughters, Kathy Ann Strickfaden and her husband Dave of Edwardsville,

and Vicky Lynn Fountain and her husband Alan of St. Peters; 4 grandchildren,

Lyndsey and Matt Fountain, and Timothy and Jennifer Strickfaden; and 1 great

grandson, Kaiden David Strickfaden.

He served for 20 years in the United States Air Force as a command pilot and

retired as a major. Dan was active in his church, loved being outdoors, and

spending time with his family at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Services were held Dec. 21 in Marine, Illinois. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hospice of Southern Illinois at hospice.org/donate.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville, Illinois, is in charge of

arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News on Dec. 23, 2019
