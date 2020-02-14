|
|
Darla Jeree Gibson Smith, 78, of Sedalia, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Fair View Nursing Home.
She was born August 26, 1941, in Sedalia, a daughter of the late William B. "Hoot" and Bernice Pearl (Hudson) Gibson.
Jeree was a member of Broadway Presbyterian Church and the Sedalia Symphony. She received her Associates Degree in Nursing at State Fair Community College and worked as a Registered Nurse in the recovery room at Bothwell Regional Health Center until her retirement. Jeree's love of the nursing profession encouraged her granddaughter Erin to follow in her footsteps as a Registered Nurse.
Surviving are a son, Robert Prater (Barbara), of Sapulpa, OK; three sisters, Janice Dodson, of Chicago, IL, Janette Williams (Wendell), of Lee's Summit, and JoAnne Lucas (Gary), of Ottawa, KS; Tom Hudson, of Sedalia; five grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Erin Prater-Blount (Jeff), Danielle Merino, Bailee Maliwat, Max Maliwat and Marianne Wetherill (Micah); three great-grandchildren, Addison Blount, Emmaline Hartwell and Olivia Blount; and nieces Kathy, Jody, Lauren, Lee Anne, and Rosalyn.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Broadway Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Rob Hughes officiating.
Burial will be held in the Smithton Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at Heckart Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions are requested to SFCC Foundation honoring the Darla Jeree Smith endowed Nursing Scholarship in care of Heckart Funeral Home.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 22, 2020