David C. Lauer
David C. Lauer, 83, of Boonville passed away Sunday morning October 4, 2020 at Riverdell Care Center in Boonville.

Visitation for Dave will be 6-8 p.m., Tuesday evening October 6 at Howard Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday morning October 7 at 10 a.m. at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Fr. Kevin Gormley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

David Clement Lauer was born February 26, 1937 in Boonville, MO, the son of Clement Theodore Lauer and Ida Elizabeth Kempf Lauer. He graduated from S.S. Peter and Paul High School in 1956. David married Phyllis Jenry on November 17, 1962 at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Boonville. Dave loved to work on and restore guns, and he owned Dave's Gun Shop since 1972. A few years ago his son Michael and his sons took the tradition over. He was a hobby farmer and mechanic for different dealerships here in town for over 50 years. He was a member of S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. He was a family man and loved spending time and teaching his grandsons things they will cherish forever.

David is preceded in death by his parents, Clement and Ida, and his sister, Barbara Borrowman. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis of the home, son, Michael (Julie) Lauer and daughter, Theresa (Frank) Young all of Boonville. He will be missed by his grandsons, Brandon, Ethan and Ryan Young and Jacob and Caleb Lauer.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the family for their choice of charitable contribution. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com

Published in Boonville Daily News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howard Funeral Home
1397 W Ashley Rd
Boonville, MO 65233
(660) 882-3381
