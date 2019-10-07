|
On Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, David Karl Wendt, loving husband and father of two, passed away in his home at the age of 81. He lived in Prairie Home, Missouri for last 15 years enjoying retirement life and his community. David Wendt was born in St. Louis, Missouri in 1938 to Charles Fred Wendt and Idella M. Wendt (Trail) who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Judy Wendt (Stepherson); his daughter, Elizabeth Karen Ross (Wendt) and son, Douglas K. Wendt and wife, Angie L. Wendt (Lewis); grandchildren Jacob K. Ross, Tera K. Cook (Ross), Victoria K. Ross, Derek K. Wendt, Dylan K. Wendt, and Damon K. Wendt and his great-grandchildren, Emma, Eva, Owen, Ella Cook plus his first cousin, Jerry and Sallie Ameling, and several nieces and nephews. He proudly served his country as an U.S. Air Force Captain during the Vietnam era. An avid reader, he also loved HO scale model railroads and astronomical photography in his retirement.
Funeral service will be held on October 15, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Columbarium at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery at Jacksonville, Mo.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of William Woods Funeral Home, Boonville, Mo.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 16, 2019