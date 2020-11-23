1/
David Southerland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Charles Southerland, 85, of Rocheport passed away November 19, 2020 at his home.

Services honoring David's life will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin with Rev. John Gillman officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Rocheport Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The family requests that those attending wear a face mask to protect others.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association.

Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Nov. 23 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Markland-Yager Funeral Home
3855 Hwy 5 North
New Franklin, MO 65274
(660) 848-2345
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved