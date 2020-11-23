David Charles Southerland, 85, of Rocheport passed away November 19, 2020 at his home.
Services honoring David's life will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin with Rev. John Gillman officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Rocheport Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The family requests that those attending wear a face mask to protect others.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association
Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com
